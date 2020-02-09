There is insufficient funds for national development -DG BPP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Director General, Bureau for Public Procurement, Mamman Ahmadu, has decried level of insufficient funds for national development of the country following the declining price of crude oil, the main source of financing the national budget.

He stated this while delivering a welcome address at the 2020 retreat of the Federal Permanent Secretaries in Kano over the weekend.

He therefore called on the Permanent Secretaries to endure judicious use of funds and avoid bad procurement practices that can lead to insufficient procurements and consequences.

“It is important to remind us of the declining price of crude oil, our main source of financing the National Budget. Consequently, it is imperative that we collectively ensure the judicious use of funds and avoid bad procurements, litigations, inflated contracts and abandoned projects” the DG said.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Procurement, Nasiru Ali Ahmed also told the Permanent Secretaries that more needs to be done to ensure a perfectly working procurement system.

“Let me point out at this juncture that the issue of corruption that is bedeviling the nation can best be addressed and humbled if we can get our public procurement processes right. There no doubt that the procurement reform is on daily basis yielding the much desired dividends. However, so much is still needed to be done before we can shout eureka” he said.

Declaring the event open, the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, enumerated the achievements of the state government in the fight against corruption being the only state in the federation with a functional anti graft agency.

“I want am proud to say that Kano state has been and remains a pacesetter, in the fight against corruption. This is exemplified by the reinvigoration of the Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission as one of the first of its kind in the states of the federation” the governor declared.

