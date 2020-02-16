The so-called Lord’s Prayer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Apostle Promise Nnadiaso Jomo

Col. 1:12-13 The Bible did not call that prayer the Lord’s prayer. Anybody that prays through Jesus can’t be answered but if he prays in the name of Jesus will be answered.

Six spirits that work with believers

1). In your left is believe

2). Right side is trust

3). Front side is hope

4). The upside is confidence

5). Faith

6). Leg side is the word of God (Col. 1: 12-13)

The Lord’s prayer has become a religion. Christianity is the manifestation of God’s personality into practice of God’s lifestyle. We are in the earth to live the lifestyle of God. Christianity is all about living the lifestyle of Christ, showing the personality of Christ through our character.

Until the life of Christ begin to reflect in our life, then you are not a Christian. The disciple of Jesus asked Jesus to teach them how to pray because they were still unbelievers, their redemption came after the death of Jesus’ death on the cross.

So the new testament itself started after the death of Jesus. Mat. 6:9-12. After these manner in Hebrew means in this pattern.

The will of God started after the death of Jesus our Lord’s prayer, also expired after Jesus died. Luke 11:1. Church is meant for refining people, no genuine paster pray for already made Mat.6:9. After these manner means it’s a partner that we must first worship God, it is an abomination for a Christian to say that he is sick and lie down in hospital bed.

Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth. The kingdom of God comes to a man when he begin to live in the atmosphere of God’s after being born again. Faith comes by hearing the word of God. Col. 1:12-13 Jesus picked a man from the world and plant the man in the Kingdom of God.

Our daily bread which is Christ Jesus. You need Jesus every day of your life. You are a son not a stranger in the Kingdom of God, as long as you are born again. You are not to beg Gen. 3:17-19. Christians are sons and daughters not strangers.

Adam lost the authority given to him but Jesus came and restored it back and Jesus said for as many as received him, to them he gave the power to become the sons of God. Col. 2:15, Mat. 28:18-20, 1 Cor. 3:21-23, Heb 4:16. You are not come to God through anybody but you are to come boldly to God and acknowledge that all things are yours Ps. 24:1.

Deliver us from all evil, forgive us our trespasses as we forgive our debtors. Forgiveness is Christians nature not something that will be done because you want to receive something in return. Mat. 6:12-14. David said acknowledge God and he shall direct your part Eph. 4-32.

Deliver us from evil. Evil here means that evil one which is Satan. Anyone that says God deliver us from evil means that you are still subject to Satan. Mark 16:17, Phil 2:10. Mat 28:18. God relates with us based on our commitment.

Vanguard Nigeria News

