The role of bolts in modern construction industry

Kindly Share This Story:

Bolts are used almost everywhere and play a critical role in the construction industry. We often make the mistake of thinking that large construction projects are only about steel and enormous machines. However, that’s far from the truth. All types of fasteners including bolts are equally important for these projects.

READ ALSO:

The construction industry relies heavily on bolts and this is why use of high-quality bolts is essential. Inferior quality safety bolts are feeble, and can easily make the entire structure weak. Similarly, cracked or damaged pins can make a structure unsafe and prone to accidents.

From the roof to the basement, every part of a building has a significant role to perform. High-quality bolts are essential in performing these roles. We all know that the function of a bridge is to hold the weight of automobiles traffic and people. The use of quality fasteners can ensure that the project is able to perform all its roles securely and correctly.

Types of Bolts: There are many different types of bolts that are used in construction. Mentioned below are some of the most commonly used construction bolts.

Hex Bolts: Used in construction as well as machinery, hex bolts have machine threads and hexagonal heads to be used with a tapped hole or a nut. These bolts are used with multiple applications for fastening steel, wood, and several other construction materials. Hex bolts are extensively used in buildings, bridges, highway structures, dock, etc. They are made of low-carbon steel and can be fully or partially threaded.

Lag Bolts: Also known as lag screws, lag bolts have been used successfully over the years for joining larger pieces of lumber. The popularity of these bolts can be attributed to its simplicity. These bolts don’t require nuts, and function by creating a friction joint by burrowing in with course threads. Permanent and strong lag bolt joint demands using the correct drill bit for any specific shank size.

READ ALSO:

U Bolts: As the name suggests, these bolts resemble the shape of the letter U. These bolts have been used extensively to support pipelines through which gasses and fluids pass. Building and construction applications such as foundation and roofing stability, securing engine shaft components, and many others also make use of these bolts. The most important characteristic of U bolts is its customizability and strength. U-bolts are used to provide a clamping force for holding together two components. Available in standard and custom sizes, U-bolts are available in a wide range of materials including stainless steel, alloy steel, carbon steel, as well as with cadmium, fluorocarbon, zinc, and hot-dipped galvanized coatings.

TC or Tension Control Bolts: Tension control bolts or tc bolts are heavy-duty bolts used mostly in the construction of steel frames. These bolts usually have a domed head and they are not designed to be driven by normal tools. Instead, a special type of wrench is required to work with tension control bolts. When installed in the right manner, these bolts are extremely capable of handling vibrations. Apart from preventing load reversals, tc bolts can also help eliminate possible connection slips.

Eye Bolts: These mechanical fasteners come with a head and a threaded shaft creating a ring. Eyebolts are used for the purpose of attaching an eye to a structure for securing shackles, cables, or ropes through the eye.

Toggle Bolts: These fasteners are also known as butterfly anchors, and are used for hanging objects on hollow walls. This relatively new technology allows wall installation of steel hangers that can hold up to 400 pounds per attachment.

Finally, before we end this discussion, it is only fair to mention that the tallest of buildings and machinery we see around us are kept in their place by the bolts. Therefore, an entire project can fail, if the selection of bolts is not correct.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: