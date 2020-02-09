The Pinnacle and the ICPC debacle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Yomi Salami

On January 15, 2020, operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), in four pick up trucks, invaded the headquarters of Pinnacle Communications.

The operatives, who were armed, insisted on gaining entry without a valid court order of any kind, or a warrant of arrest for anyone in particular.

The siege lasted almost an hour and I was privileged to review the CCTV footage of the entire charade. As a Nigerian, who believes that we have no other place to call home, incidents like this truly makes one wonder? How does a law enforcement agency become lawless? How in heavens do we accept that ‘orders from above’ have become part of our daily menu of life under a supposed democratic constitution? Are we to believe and rightly so that many men and women in positions of serious authority in these organizations are just plain ‘incompetent’?

I spoke with a lawyer friend who informed me that the present chairman of ICPC is in fact a professor of law. Should this be true, then in a civilized society, one would expect by now, ICPC should have written a letter of apology to the Pinnacle management and staff for this brazen disregard of the laws of the land. Several cases are in court as regards the matter between Pinnacle and ICPC, so it smacks of an affront to the justice system when such an offence is committed by either side. Yes, I call it an offence because that’s precisely what it is. ICPC can only wash clean when an apology is tendered in writing and beyond this, the characters that gave the orders to invade be reprimanded seriously within the ranks. It is only then, that the chairman will be seen as upright and worthy of his position.

People below him just cannot be allowed to operate in this gangster-like manner. Government and or its institutions are not gangs, and not supposed to ever remotely be likened. Under the law, disputes are taken to court for adjudication or litigation. Until such cases are determined, nobody, not even the judges in the case an attempt to usurp the law and act outside of its bounds. What was captured on CCTV is exactly what Nigeria doesn’t need for others to see? Just imagine if Pinnacle were at that material time hosting potential foreign investors? The singular thoughtless and lawless action of someone at ICPC would have scared away these potential investors. Yet, we claim to encourage Ease of Doing Business with Nigeria? Someone within ICPC now carries out all manners of illegal actions to subvert the government’s intentions. What an affront. Nobody is above the law, not Pinnacle nor ICPC. Especially ICPC, as they are an arm of government and they should be the example of our of institutions which strictly observe the rule of law.

I have chosen to write about this sad and sorry incident because we must never get tired of putting this nation on the path of truth and justice. For if we are to remain and not flee to civilised climes, then we must be bold enough to call out the less than deserving institutions and have them to the path of civilised behaviours.

