The Koko leadership tussle

By Gregg Luma

In the past months, there has been leadership tussle among Itsekiri indigenes of Koko, Delta State.

The community operates four leadership structures viz – the ‘Olare-Aja’- head of Koko community; Koko Elders’ Council; Koko Community Management Authority, KCMA; and Koko Human Resources Development Council, KHRDC (its youth organ). The Elders’ Council comprises heads of the seven family stocks in the community, otherwise known as ‘Go-go Meje’. They are Olomu (the largest), Eburu, Egbele, Medu, Abiwanye, Akeko and Omawumi. The KCMA comprises of 18 members. The KHRDC, on its part, has 12 members.

The Elders’ Council and the Olare-Aja have no tenure bar. But the KCMA and KHRDC have 3-year tenure respectively. This may be renewed for another 3-year. The list of properly composed executives of KCMA and KHRDC must unanimously be signed by heads of the seven family stocks after which the “Olare-Aja” countersigns. Thereafter, the list is presented to the Olu of Warri, authorities of Warri North Local Government, security agencies and corporate organizations operating in Koko, for formal recognition.

The first 3-year tenure of the KCMA headed by Mr David Oniyeburutan lapsed on January 9, 2020.

The 6-year maximum period of the KHRDC headed by Mr Eyito Omajuwa expired also on January 9, 2020.

So about two months prior to this date, the processes of constituting a new KHRDC executive and seeking a fresh 3-year mandate by the Oniyeburutan led-KCMA had commenced.

But the processes were allegedly marred by selfish interests.

That of the KCMA was stormy to the extent that some persons desperately wanted to oust Oniyeburutan and his Secretary, Mr. Yinka Atie, from office. But the duo survived.

Mr. Edward Daibo equally surmounted every effort to depose him as head of the Olomu family in the Elders’ Council.

With regard to the KHRDC executive, a case was one involving the families of Kpenose, Edun, Atigan and Okorodudu in one bloc under the Olomu descendants. Issues of the schism centred on fair-play in the rotation of individuals that should represent them.

Some key actors involved in the tangle include Daibo, Madam Roli Kpenose, Mr. Victor Edun, Mr. William Okorodudu, Mr. Sunny Kpenose, Mr. Wilson Alatsha and Pa David Atigan.

Although an election was conducted and the result declared, some extraneous considerations were introduced. This resulted in disagreement among the families.

This and similar issues of discontent in other families brought the people of Koko on Thursday, January 9, 2020, before the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

After hearing all parties involved, the monarch directed that the inauguration of the new KHRDC executive should be suspended.

He instructed Daibo and other members of the Elders’ Council to go back home and harmonize the conflicting lists of names for the KHRDC candidates and report back.

Those jostling for the chairmanship position in the KHRDC are Romeo Itor, Amaju Atigan, Alari Kpenose and Festus Omatsola.

But before the Koko people could depart the palace precinct, a fresh controversy suddenly gained currency.

It was alleged that the Olu suspended the second term inauguration of the KCMA.

A palace source said, however, that the Olu never said so.

Back in Koko, the Elders’ Council and other stakeholders were able to resolve differences surrounding the KHRDC composition.

In the Oniyeburutan led-KCMA, the Olomu and Akeko families replaced one of their representatives respectively.

The two executives were inaugurated on January 29, 2020.

Oniyeburutan remains the Chairman of the KCMA while the new Chairman of KHRDC is Itor. It is instructive to state that the due process followed in the composition of the KHRDC as well as the renewed mandate given to the Oniyeburutan led-KCMA has been found to be satisfactory.

But the entire ruckus was characterized with many twists. The Nigeria Police and the Delta State Government were brought in.

It had also a political dimension as PDP and APC rivalry was played up.

The entire drama is like a war of attrition. The question to be asked is: Can the aggrieved parties undo what has already been done?

It is a forlorn hope.

A matter preceding the inaugurations squabbles occurred mid-2019 with the installation of a new ‘Olare-Aja’.

Two names, Pa Stephen Aganbi and Pa Sunday Megberuwa, vigorously canvassed for the position.

Aganbi, a retired lawyer, is older than Megberuwa.

But the former is having sight handicap. As a result, some persons believed he was not viable. The debate went back and forth. The community’s constitution disqualifies a candidate that is not mentally sound. Despite his eye challenge, Aganbi remains physically fit and mentally sound. Those who favoured him eventually won.

The Oniyeburutan led-KCMA and the entire 7-man Elders’ Council supported Aganbi. The local government authorities and the Olu of Warri similarly approved the choice of Aganbi. It is the frustration and bitterness felt by those who lost out in that skirmish that spilt over into the opposition against a fresh 3-year mandate for the Oniyeburutan led-KCMA and the KHRDC executives. Those who are still aggrieved do not want to accept the reality that the inaugurations are done deeds.

