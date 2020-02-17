The Africa Content Producers Conference 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Africa Re-branding Initiated – Content Producers in Africa to Converge in Accra Ghana

The Africa Chamber of Content Producers is a body set up to spark a movement of change by re-thinking, re-discovering and re-branding Africa’s outlook through the creation of positive and responsible contents to change the narrative of Africa by sharing true values, history, culture and heritage of Africa and her people.

Through shared inspiration to set Africa on the landscape of growth, development, and progress with contents that sustain and promote our way of life, the Africa chamber of content producers have been established to provide quality control systems for African contents including policy advocacy and promotion of audio-visual and literary contents of African origin globally.

The Africa Content Producer’s Conference 2020 have become necessary to build a network of Africans to connect brainstorm and share information on how to rethink, rediscover and rebrand Africa through Content.

The Africa Chamber of Content Producers modus operandi is in accordance with the Principles & objectives of the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance Part 1 Article 3 (f) & (h) and Part V Article 20 & 21 on the use of media in promoting Culture and guided by the constitutive act of the Africa Union.

With the fast pace of technological advancement, the speed of information transfer, the possibilities of altering or misrepresenting information about Africa, it has become important for Africa to establish an institution whose primary responsibility will be to support the production of genuine African contents and promote the dissemination of quality and responsible contents on Africa in order to preserve Africa’s way of life and support her development agenda.

According to the president of the chamber Mr. Benjamin Dwomoh-Doyen, the chamber has in place quality assurance strategies to ensure there is a quality control system for African contents including a marketing and distribution network designed to promote audio-visual and literary contents of Africa origin globally.

He said the rebranding of Africa is one of the biggest mind bugling projects for the next decade; the objective of the Africa Content Producers Conference 2020 is to bring together content creators across Africa to discuss and develop strategies that will re-brand Africa.

Mr. Benjamin Dwomoh Doyen further stated that documents were already in place for work to begin, he sighted documents from the Unesco African charter on cultural renaissance and the Africa Union’s plan of action on cultural and creative industries in Africa saying that the existence of this documents creates a blueprint and set out the road map for the chamber to initiate and achieve the Africa rebranding agenda.

He also mentioned that top on the list for the conference is the setting up of local chapters of the chamber of content producers in every African country to coordinate and drive the Africa re-branding agenda.

The chamber will be looking at identifying selfless and serious hardworking individuals’ attending the conference from different African countries to take up the challenge of working with the mother body to set up local chapters of the chamber in their respective countries, this he said is to ensure a well-coordinated and unified synchronization of the mission, vision, and objectives of the chamber.

The website for delegate’s registration and participation is now open to the public, the conference is open to content creators, creative directors and film producers, music directors and producers, authors of books, PR and branding companies, advertising agencies and anyone interested in being part of the movement to set a new agenda to reshape the destiny of Africa and change her fortunes.

To this end, the president of the chamber Mr. Benjamin Dwomoh-Doyen said the chamber is inviting all content producers across Africa and in the Diaspora to be part of this historic event, registration can be done on the chamber’s web portal at http://africacontentchamber.com/. The Portal for registration is open to the public from 30th January – 10th June 2020.

The conference will be held on the 20th of June 2020, the event will climax on the 21st of June with a heritage tour to Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle and the Kakum National Park all in the Central Region of Ghana with foreign delegates scheduled to depart from Ghana on the 22nd of June 2020.

