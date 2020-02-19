Terragon’s new software helps brands with accurate customer targeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Data analytics and marketing cloud company, Terragon, has introduced a customer data software which through an aggregation of online and offline data and predictive scoring, will help top fast-moving consumer goods, FMCG brands accurately target people across channels and devices.

The proprietary software, powered by data science and machine learning, deliver personalized brand experiences to customers.

In order to enrich experiences whilst providing insight about difficult-to-source consumer data, Terragon also partnered top brewer in Nigeria, to generate measurable outcomes for consumers.

Terragon has evolved from being a mobile ad network and broad digital media agency to an enterprise software business that leverages artificial intelligence and data science to deliver connections at scale for mobile-first markets.

Terragon CEO, Elo Umeh explains the nature of the partnership, “our journey and past experiences arm us with the assets and competencies a highly differentiated data analytics company requires. This is why in an age where everybody has a computer in his or her pocket, we have built a product that is software-driven, offering leading brands an enterprise tool to identify, engage, interact and measure in real-time what customers are doing.

“Today the growing majority of the population presents a significant opportunity for beer consumption in Nigeria, one of Africa’s top ten beer-drinking countries. Partnerships such as this help to find answers to questions of identity, needs and motivation for customer-centric brands both online and offline. Terragon will, therefore, support the beer industry and other key verticals, through partnerships such as this, to deliver very personalized experiences for their portfolio of brands.”

He added that the growing competition between consumer brands is driven by fast-changing social behaviour and products designed to help leading organisations achieve higher returns. In a world where business growth is limited by the superficial understanding of the customer across channels, deep, personalised insights that enhance customer experiences could be the game-changer for big brands. This is the gap that Terragon fills in a way no other data company in Nigeria can.

