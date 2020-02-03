Tension as soldiers invade Nnamdi Kanu’s community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Residents of Afaraukwu Ibeku community, in Umuahia North Council of Abia State, the home town of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, scampered to safety as over 100 fierce-looking soldiers invaded the community.

The IPOB leader’s parents, Eze Okwu and Ugoeze Kanu, will be laid to rest on February 14, 2020, at Afaraukwa.

Vanguard gathered that the situation caused tension as the residents shut their shops while others fled their homes as the soldiers patrolled the area in their armoured personnel carrier.

A resident said; The soldiers numbering over 100 in nine military veterans and 2 Armored personnel carriers have been patrolling Bank road to Flo FM.

“The Soldiers have blocked the entrance street to Eze Kanu’s Palace, Afaraukwa, Umuahia with their van, walking round the community on foot. Everyone was scared, we ran away,” he said.

Another resident who simply gave his name as Abarikwu said he was on his way back from church when he got a call that soldiers had invaded the community.

