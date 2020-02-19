TCN to increase wheeling capacity to 20,000 MW by 2022

Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has concluded plans to increase Nigeria’s wheeling capacity from 8, 000 to 20,000 megawatts by 2022.

In a recent report obtained by Vanguard, TCN said development object of its transmission rehabilitation and expansion program (TREP) is to rehabilitate, stabilize and provide necessary flexibility and redundancies and expand the wheeling capacity to 20,000MW by 2022.

According to the report, “TCN needs to successfully implement the following four-point strategy achieve system frequency control; procure adequate sunning reserve; provide functional supervisory control and data acquisition, SCADA and achieve critical investment in lines and substations.

“TCN established the strategy that compelled generating companies (GENCOs) to install and operate free governor control system consistent with the Grid Code. As a result of stringent enforcement of the rule, TCN achieved the WAPP standard frequency control of 49.80Hz and 50.20Hz for 66% and Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Standard of 49.75Hz and 50.25Hz for over 854% of the time between December 23, 2018 and May 23, 2019.

“However, from May 6, 2019 to date, TCN has been struggling to achieve half the above frequency control performance due to grid instability. The DISCOS’ network lack significant investment and are poorly maintained hence it is difficult to manage the balance between demand and supply due to incessant dropping of load by the DISCOs especially when it rains.”

