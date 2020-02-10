Taraba electoral Commission fixes May 16 for LG polls

Kindly Share This Story:

The Taraba Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), on Monday, fixed Saturday, May 16 for the Conduct of Local Government elections.

Dr. Philip Duwe, the Chairman of the Commission disclosed this to newsmen in Jalingo on Monday.

According to him, the election was supposed to be conducted in 2019 but could not hold owing to security challenges in the state.

Duwe explained that the budget for the conduct of the polls was approved since 2019.

“Today, Feb. 10 the commission wishes to announce the commencement of the process for the conduct of the local government elections into the 16 councils and 168 council wards in the state.

“The process will go on within the minimum 90 days’ notice as required by law and elections will be conducted by May 16,” he said.

Duwe appealed to political parties and politicians to play by the rules so as to pave way for peaceful elections.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tenure of office of the Executive Chairmen in the state expired several months ago and that Caretaker Committee chairmen are currently holding the offices.

vanguard

