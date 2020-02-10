Breaking News
Taraba develops five year policy document on family planning

Darius Dickson Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Stakeholders on Family planning in Taraba state has developed a five year Demand Generation Strategy document for child spacing and reproductive health in line with global best practices.

The initiative which was brought to fruition by The Challenge Initiative, TCI, sought input from the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, Ministry of Health, health educators among others.

Social and Behaviour Change Communication Officer of TCI, Olumide Adefioye, who spoke at the end of a summit on the policy document in Jalingo, the state capital, tasked government and stakeholders in the health sector on quick implementation.

According to him, “the strategic plans outlined in the document if properly harnessed, would address all challenges confronting family planning and reproductive health in the state.”

The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Hassan Jauro also pledged government’s support for the project.

He explained that the state’s 2020 budget has a dedicated appropriation for family planning. This he noted would ensure speedy implementation to the grassroots.

