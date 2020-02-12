Kindly Share This Story:

….to upgrade 3 hospitals across the Senatorial districts

Following the suspension of some officials in Kogi, the State Governor, Yahaya Bello has directed the immediate probe of the defaulters who contravened the government’s directive on Treasury Single Account.

The Officials are the Vice-Chancellor of the Kogi State University, Prof. M.S. Abdulkadir; Rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Prof. Mohammed Atureta; Chief Medical Director Of Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Dr Ahmed Attah and the Chief Medical Director Of the Kogi State University Teaching Hospital.

Disclosing this while briefing the press at the end of the State Executive Council Meeting, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo said the Governor is determined to ensure accountability and transparency in the system.

According to him, Government will sanction any organization that violates Government anti-corruption policies.

In the same vein, Fanwo said the Governor has reiterated the determination of his government to ensure that the newly created Ministry Of Solid Minerals rakes in enough revenue to power government programs and projects.

“The Kogi State Government is poised to use the newly created Ministry Of Solid Minerals to compete effectively in the mineral exploration world.

“To this end, the Deputy Governor of the State, Chief Edward Onoja has been directed to ensure the Ministry starts on a strong footing”.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna said Council has approved the upgrading and rehabilitation of three hospitals across the three Senatorial Districts as well as the establishment of the Psychiatric Department at the State Specialist Hospital l, Lokoja.

“The State Executive Council today, approved the establishment of more departments in the State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

“Also, the Council has also approved the upgrading and rehabilitation of hospitals in Okene, Idah and Kabba.

“The spread of the project is in line with the policy of the New Direction Administration to spread projects equitably.”

