Suspected thugs allegedly attack Kwara APC Chair

Suspected thugs have allegedly attacked the state chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon Bashir Bolarinwa and other members of the executive council.

The attack on Tuesday evening this week confirmed the lingering crisis within the Kwara APC.

It was gathered that members of the party’s excos were attacked in Shao town, Moro local government area of the state for a thank-you tour of the council for the massive support for APC at the last general elections as well as to urge them sustain the support for the administration, the Nation reports.

During the attack, the party bus that conveyed the party chiefs were was said to have been damaged by the suspected party thugs.

It was also gathered that windscreen of the bus was shattered by the attackers who were said to have also threatened to inflict bodily harm to the party chairman and his team.

In the ensuing melee party members, loyalists and supporters at the venue had to run for dear lives, it was gathered. During the attack, some members of a group said to be loyal to the under aegis of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Support group alongside some youth, invaded the venue of the meeting and prevented the party chairman and members of his team from holding the planned meeting.

Confirming the development, the state vice chairman of the party, Sunday Oyebiyi, described the attack as unfortunate, saying it could lead to disintegration of the party in the state.

He said that police permit was sought and got on the planned tour of the 16 local government areas of the state, particularly when some members of the party loyal to the governor stood against it.

Oyebiyi, who is also zonal chairman, (Kwara North) of the party was also among entourage of the party chairman to Shao, saying that members of the party are eagerly waiting for outcome of intervention being done by elders of the party into the crisis.

He called on members of the party to remain calm and embrace peace and love in their dealings.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulrazaq has condemned the attack on party chairman and his entourage at Shao, calling on the police command to fish out all the perpetrators and prosecute them.

The governor in a statement by his media aide Rafiu Ajakaye described the attack as disturbing.

“We condemn in strongest terms possible the alleged attack on the state chairman of the APC Hon. Bashiru Omolaja Bolarinwa allegedly by some hoodlums in Moro local government. This is very disturbing. The Governor is very proud of the peaceful atmosphere in the state and seriously frowns at any action that might heat up the polity under whatever guise.

“He calls on the security agencies to not just fish out those behind the attack but to also make sure they face the full weight of the law.

For the record, the state faces many developmental issues and the Governor has no time for anything that does not add value to the lives of the people he’s been elected to govern”, the statement said

