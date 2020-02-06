Suspected herdsmen invade Delta community

Kindly Share This Story:

…kill one, adopt 17 years old girl

…demands N10 million ransom

By Festus Ahon

RESIDENTS of Isselle-Asagba in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, were Wednesday night thrown into fear, following the invasion of the community by suspected herdsmen who killed a middle-aged man and kidnapped 17-year-old girl.

A dependable source who spoke to the Vanguard, said the incident occurred at about 7:45pm, adding that the suspected abductors have established contact and were demanding N10 million ransom for the release of the girl.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said the community Vigilante group have launched a search party for the possible rescue of the girl unhurt.

The source said: “It happened last night (Wednesday) at about 7.45pm, when shootings went on simultaneously at three areas of the town by some hoodlums. We are suspecting they were same herdsmen that came to our school premises, killed one of our Teachers, abducted our Principal, shot two teachers, before the community youths and vigilante, joined by mobile policemen, rescued them in sometimes in October last year.

“The community have of recent come under attacks, which led to the death of a school Teacher with others receiving various degree of injuries that kept them in hospital till early last month.

“As I speak the entire community have gathered at the palace, while the vigilante men have entered the bush, trying to trail them and see if they could rescue the girl, but the kidnappers have called and are now asking for N10 million ransom. The girl’s mother was spared, perhaps because she is nursing a little baby.

As at the time of filing this report, effort was still being made to talk with the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa. However, a senior police officer attached to the Command confirmed the incident, adding that police was already on the matter.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: