State Secretariat Annex: Enugu Community thanks Ugwuanyi

The people of the three autonomous communities in Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the ongoing construction of the State Secretariat Annex and other development projects, such as various housing estates, on their land.

Ede-Oballa people gave the commendation when they paid a ‘Thank you’ visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu.

The jubilant people, who came out en masse, to express their deep appreciation of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, were led by the former State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Engr. Vita Abba, in company of their revered priests, traditional rulers, academics, politicians, community leaders, and entrepreneurs, among others.

They used the opportunity to again congratulate Gov. Ugwuanyi for his unprecedented victory at the last governorship election.

They equally thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for appointing two of their children into government positions, as well as provision of road infrastructure in Ede-Oballa, especially the state-of-the-art Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway, which they said, stretched longer in the community.

They pointed out the State Secretariat Annex and other development projects will bring rapid development to their community as well as boost socio-economic activities, stressing they were highly delighted at the love and outstanding vision the governor has for the area in particular and the state in general.

The people who offered special prayers for the governor, through their priests, reassured him of their unalloyed support and cooperation towards the full actualization of his administration’s transformation agenda in their community and beyond.

Notable indigenes of Ede-Oballa that were at the colourful event also include, Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Development and Implementation (PDI), Engr. Dr. (Mrs.) Obiageli Abba, HRH, Igwe Remigus Ugwuja of Ede-Enu Ede-Oballa Autonomous Community, HRH, Igwe Christian Asogwa of Ede-Oballa Autonomous Community, HRH, Igwe Christopher Agu of Owerre Ede-Oballa Autonomous Community, former State Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Patricia Eze (3rd right), Parish Priest, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ohom Orba, Udenu LGA, Msgr. Bernard Ik Ngwoke, Rev. Fr. Dr. Emeka Ngwoke, Rev. Fr. Kelvin Eze, Prof. Simon Asogwa and his wife, Ethel.

Others were a Director with Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Engr. Bede Obayi, former Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Hon. Dr. Dan Ugwuja, former Registrar, Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, Mr. Sylvanus Asogwa, Chief Superintendent of Nigerian Customs Intelligence Unit, Sly Ugwu, Engr. Austine Ugwoke, Collins Asogwa, etc.

