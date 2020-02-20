Stakeholders kick against Hon. Nwogu’s hotel security bill

Kindly Share This Story:

Some operators of hotels and leisure centers in Rivers State have expressed displeasure over aspects of the bill currently before the Rivers State House of Assembly which proposes to guide their operations within the state.

The bill which is sponsored by Hon. Kelechi Nwogu of Omuma State constituency, tagged INN KEEPERS AND HOTEL PROPRIETORS BILL, amongst other things, will require hoteliers to install CCTV cameras within their premises.

They lamented that if passed and signed as an act of the state parliament, the law would compel hoteliers to spend heavily on security measures in their premises. They are.of the view that they are being forced to bear the brunt of the security failure by government agencies whose job it is to provide security.

The group under the aegis of Concerned Hotel Stakeholders of Port Harcourt, frowned at what they termed “the refusal of Hon. Kelechi Nwogu to tone down the requirements on the hoteliers, which will lead them to invest huge capitals in the present dull economy”. They expressed displeasure at not being fully consulted while drafting such sensitive bill. The group accused the lawmaker of pushing his own personal agenda with the bill.

In a swift reaction, Hon. Nwogu said nobody or group of persons should express any fear over the proposed bill because it is not meant for witch-hunt but for the general security interest of Rivers State. In a release signed by his special assistant on media, Gibson Ogolo, said the flamboyant lawmaker said no amount is too much to invest in ensuring the safety of hotel guests within the state.

The statement urged hoteliers to emulate the state Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike who has drawn an open cheque and has supported security operatives within the state by investing huge sums. He urged them to see it as worthy investment that would bear dividends for their hotel businesses rather than as expenses.

The statement concluded by assuring members of the group that they will be invited for the public hearing at the state assembly, where their concern would be considered.

It would be recalled that Hon. Kelechi Nwogu was last year appointed as the chairman of the ad-hoc committee on the Serial Killings within Rivers by the state assembly. After a successful job that culminated in the arrest and trial of the prime suspect, Gracious David-West, the law maker drafted the bill to help forestall future occurrence. The bill which is presently before the state assembly has drawn many accolades.

Vanguard

