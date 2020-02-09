Southern Sun clocks 10 with innovation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

To improve on the quality of its service offering, Southern Sun Ikoyi unveiled its refurbished 181 guestrooms, meeting rooms and boardrooms ahead of its 10th Anniversary.

The recent upgrade by the hotel further showcases commitment to delivering excellent hospitality to its valued long-term partners and new guests looking to enjoy a wholesome experience of business and leisure at the hotel.

Speaking on the refurbished new look of the hotel, General Manager, Mark Loxley, expressed excitement on the upgrade of the facilities within the hotel, as it is a necessity for every industry player within the hospitality sector to engage in periodic facelift of their establishment in ensuring that every experience by guests is constantly renewed with every visit.

Mr. Loxley stated that being a premium and internationally branded 4-star hotel within the Lagos business community, it is imperative to consistently deliver excellent services that would drive for renewed customer patronage, guest referral and loyalty.

“Such experience is one not alien to Southern Sun Ikoyi and has earned it accolades and recognitions from premium travel and hospitality sites, local industry award platforms and renowned guests in its over ten years of operation.

He added “At Southern Sun Ikoyi, we spare no expense in getting the best resources available in upgrading our guest rooms, meeting and boardrooms, WiFi infrastructure, security surveillance amongst other resources in consistently improving our services and ensuring that our esteemed guests have a complete hospitality experience within a soothing ambience.

“This will further heighten their nostalgia for repeated visits of the signature services received exclusively at the hotel compared to none.” Mark concluded.

Vanguard

