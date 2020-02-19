Sony makes photography lively with mirrorless cameras

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Technology Company, Sony Middle East & Africa, recently, launched its latest range of Alpha mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras in Nigeria in collaboration with Kontakt Pro. The company said introducing the new cameras was to meet the growing demand for more sophisticated camera technology in the African market.

The cameras were unveiled at a workshop held for photo enthusiasts and professional photographers in Lagos.

Sony said it developed these technologies based on five fundamentals that include: lens, image quality, speed, battery life and compact and lightweight.

They offer the fastest shooting speed with Auto Focus (AF) and Auto Exposure (AE) as well as the best performance for portraits with Animal Eye tracking and the best performance to shoot completely silent with full AF. This is in addition to its stellar battery – which it said lasts two times longer than any other camera model.

Head-Business Development, Digital Imaging, of the company, Sajeer Shamsu, said, “Sony is industry-leading innovations in Digital Imaging technologies, like processors, sensors and software algorithms and their rapid deployment in our cameras, has made us the go-to brand for photography and videography professionals and enthusiasts around the world.

“We are delighted that one of our key markets in Africa will have access and be able to use our innovative products.”

Some of the Alpha ranges of cameras that will be available in the market include: A6100L, A6600M, A6400L, A7M3, A7RM3 and A7RM4.

Sony A6600L and A6100M

The latest Sony Alpha 6600 and Alpha 6100 include a 24.2MP Exmor CMOS image sensor, the latest BIONZ X image processor, and a front-end LSI implemented in Sony’s full-frame cameras.

Sony A6400L

The Sony Alpha 6400 brings many of Sony’s most advanced technologies from their acclaimed full-frame line-up to a compact, lightweight APS-C camera.

Sony A7M3

The Alpha 7III features a brand new 24.2MP back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor, which is paired with a front-end LSI that effectively doubles the readout speed of the image sensor.

Sony A7RM3

The Alpha 7RIII combines a high-resolution 42.4 MP back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor and an updated BIONZ X image processor which is supposed to be about 1.8 times faster than the A7R II.

Sony A7RM4

The Alpha 7R IV features a newly developed 35mm full-frame back-illuminated CMOS image sensor. The new sensor’s back-illuminated structure and noise reduction techniques combine to deliver low-noise, high sensitivity performance.

