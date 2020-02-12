SON certifies Innoson vehicles, issues MANCAP certificate

Kindly Share This Story:

The Standard Organization of Nigeria today, Wednesday, February 12th 2020, presented the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to Nigeria first indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing. The MANCAP certificate was presented to the Chairman/CEO of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma OFR by the Director General of Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Osita Aboloma Esq.

Delivering his Keynote Address, Osita Aboloma said that the award certificate to Innoson Vehicles shows that the company went through rigorous process of inspections and quality assurance in the last five years or even more and also demonstrated compliance to the relevant product standards and is providing products that meet consumer expectations and offer value for money among other benefits.

Stating further, he said “with the award of MANCAP’s certificate to Innoson brand of vehicles, we are demonstrating how standardization and conformance to standard offer strategic opportunities for increased efficiency, set bench marks and help promote Made-In-Nigeria products to the international market, as this award will boost Innoson’s brand across borders. We are in effect saying that Innoson brand is fit to be used in Nigeria and beyond.

In his Goodwill message, the National President of Nigerian Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu and who was represented its National Vice President, Mr Humphrey Ngonadi noted that for Innoson Vehicles to receive the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) means that it met the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) and it is a “confirmation of the capacity of our industry”. The NACCIMA President assured Innoson Vehicles of the continuous support of NACCIMA to his company.

Giving his remarks, the Innoson Vehicle Boss, Chief Chukwuma gave the assurance that Innoson Vehicles will continue to employ international best practices in the production of its vehicles so that they can compare favorably in terms of durability, fuel economy and safety. He stated further that the company is now producing affordable cars that an average Nigerian worker can purchase easily.

The SON’s mission is to promote consumer confidence and global competitiveness of Made-in-Nigeria products and services through Standardization and Quality Assurance. SON established the Mandatory product certification scheme (MANCAP) to ensure that locally manufactured products provide the required degree of satisfaction to consumers through compliance with applicable standards and government policies on standardization and conformity assessment.

A major attendant benefit of the SON certification to Innoson Vehicles is hitch free exportations to other countries and mostly the African Countries.

