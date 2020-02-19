Social Varsities: Student develops app to make campus life easier

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

A computer and robotic education student of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Kingsley Ogbu has developed an application, Social Varsities app which he says helps his fellow students cope with campus life.

The app which he developed in collaboration with his friend Bright Eloke is an all-purpose platform which gives Nigerian students opportunity to socialise while having access to other services that ease campus life.

With the app, students can find hostels around their various campuses, read relevant news about their school, faculties or departments as well as shop and sell personal items.The app also help them make friends and connect with school mates from and outside the school environment.

READ ALSO: Apple shares skid on worries over coronavirus impact

However, Social Varsities App is not limited to students alone. Business owners, landlords, real estate agents, parents/guardians, school administrators and the general public can still make use of the app for different purposes. Business owners can post their products or services on the app and make more sales; Landlords and house agents can post vacant rooms, flats, shops on the app and get tenants quickly; School administrators can post relevant news targeted at students on Social Varsities, while parents can also find accommodation for their wards from the comfort of their home using the app.

According to Ogbu, “accommodation is one of the major problems undergraduates face immediately after being admitted into the institutions. Accommodation has made a lot of students fall prey to fraud and swindlers who deceive and made away with their money. Social Varsities helps solve this problem for Nigerian students especially freshers who are the major targets of these fraudsters.

“Besides that, the App brings together all aspects of campus life for a student, making life easier,” he added.

He said the App was designed to be user-friendly, fast and secure, as users can create an account in less than a minute and start enjoying the numerous services available. The app is available on Google Play Store or through the website https://www.socialvarsities.com

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: