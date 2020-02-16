Simple tips for making your business green

Kindly Share This Story:

Going green is a sound investment for any contemporary business and it doesn’t really have to be an expensive affair.

Experts around the world suggest that environmental issues will soon play a significant part in altering the market and regulatory landscape.

In this changing landscape, green businesses will find it much easier to navigate the regulatory changes and weather the negative circumstances.

Over the last few years, we have observed a slow but steady shift in consumer behavior. More and more consumers are now showing interest in non-toxic, safe, and green products. Most importantly, a high percentage of consumers are now willing to spend more on products and services that are sustainable.

READ ALSO:

This creates an excellent opportunity for businesses to go green. Billions of dollars are being invested by the world’s top organizations into environmental sustainability programs.

However, as a small business owner, you can start your sustainability program by making some simple changes.

1. Reduce Waste: Generation of huge amounts of municipal solid waste is one of the burning environmental issues around the world. As a business, you can reduce your environmental footprint and waste generation simultaneously by controlling employee habits related to single-use products. Examine your entire workplace to find out areas where it’s possible to potentially reduce waste.

Instead of buying plastic bottles and paper cups, encourage your employees to bring their own refillable water bottles and cups. In kitchen and washroom areas, install hand dryers to eliminate the use of paper towels. Convert all your kitchen waste into compost.

2. Recycle and Reuse: Instead of tossing your used plastic products and old papers into the trash bin, consider becoming a part of the recycling program in your community. Start purchasing recycled ink cartridges and papers. Electronic waste (e-waste) is currently the world’s fastest-growing waste stream. You can help the environment a great deal by ensuring that your surplus electronic equipment remains out of the landfill. You can do this by donating your old computers, tablets, monitors, printers, or smartphones to local charities or schools.

READ ALSO:

3. Reducing Energy Footprint: According to the UK’s leading business utility service provider Utility Bidder, a high percentage of a country’s energy expenditure can be attributed to appliance operation, lighting, heating, and cooling. Compared to standard construction, it is now possible to use passive and net-zero construction methods that can save 80—90% energy usage with the help of solar and geothermal systems. Also, replace your standard incandescent bulbs with CFL and LED lights. They use much less energy and last significantly longer. Similarly, if you have outdated appliances in your workplace, consider replacing them with “Energy Star” certified appliances.

4. Alternative Energy: There is an increasing push around world for embracing alternative power sources such as wind and solar power, geothermal, hydropower and plant matter. Contact your utility service provider to find out whether it offers green power.

5. Save Water: One obvious way to help conserve valuable environmental resources and save money is to reduce the use of water. Fix all the dripping taps and plumbing leaks, and start using faucet aerators and low-flow toilets. If possible, preserve rainwater, and use them for gardening, car washing, etc.

6. Use Biodegradable Cleaners: Play your part in reducing the exposure of the environment to harsh chemicals by using cleaning products that are natural and biodegradable.

7. Green Vendors: Find out the sustainability efforts of your vendors by interviewing them. As an environmentally responsible organization, you should only work with businesses that are proactively engaged in reducing their carbon footprint.

8. Build a Culture: Your sustainability goals will not be successful unless all your employees are part of the vision. Build a company culture where every employee is happy to come up with ways to make the workplace greener. Create efficiency goals, celebrate success, and make the process inclusive as well as fun.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: