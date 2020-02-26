Sex worker allegedly kills customer over N3,000 in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

*He was my boyfriend—Suspect

By Evelyn Usman

An 18-year-old girl, Abosede, said to be a sex worker, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death during an argument over N3,000.

The incident occurred in a community in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

There were different accounts as to how life was snuffed out of the deceased, Aliu Ibrahim.

A version of the account alleged that the suspect was a commercial sex worker who bargained for N3,000 with the deceased for a night, over the weekend.

Trouble, however, erupted when the deceased was said to have refused to pay the suspect, an action that resulted in a verbal confrontation between the duo.

The quarrel degenerated into a fight, during which the suspect allegedly thrust a knife into the deceased chest.

My story—Suspect

However, the suspect, during interrogation, told the police that the deceased was her boyfriend.

She admitted to have spent the night with him, adding that when leaving next day, she attempted to collect her boyfriend’s N3,000 that was inside his pocket.

She said: “He said he would not give me all the money and we started quarreling. He was the one that brought the knife. While dragging it with him, it stabbed him in the chest.”

The police

A spokesman for Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, explained that the suspected sex worker “was arrested following a distress call received from Seriki Huasa in Shagamu.

“The report we got was that the suspect and her deceased boyfriend were arguing over N3,000 as a result of which they were dragging a knife with each other.

“Eventually the girl used the knife to stab the boyfriend in his chest, which resulted in his death.

“On receiving the distress call, the DPO of Shagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade, detailed his detectives to the scene where the teenager was apprehended. The blood-stained knife which she used to stab the deceased was also recovered.

“The corpse has been released to the deceased’s relations on their demand to bury him in accordance with Islamic rights.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CIID, for further investigation and prosecution.”

