… Inaugurates Ad hoc committee on Committee on “Nigerian Security Challenges

… As Police IGP briefs the Senate Today

By Henry Umoru

The Senate said Tuesday that all heads of Security Agencies were under every obligation to cooperate with the Upper Chamber if the present security challenges in the country must be nipped in the bud.

According to the Senate, the security agencies must provide for the Senate all needed and required information in order to address all security challenges in the country ranging from armed banditry to kidnapping, rape, killings, among others, adding that both the Upper Chamber and the Security Agencies are on the same page in their fight to address the security challenges.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja while inaugurating the Ad-Hoc Committee on “Nigerian Security Challenges: Urgent Need to Restructure, Review and Reorganize the Current Security Architecture”, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan warned against hiding information by Security Agencies from the Senate.

Meanwhile, following his summon last week, the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu will on Wednesday appear before the Senate to brief the lawmakers on the security challenges, architecture, methods employed so far and the way forward towards addressing the problems.

Recall that Senators had last week called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency sack the Service Chiefs who were appointed July 2015 against the backdrop that they have done their own part and at the moment, they have run out ideas as they have overstayed their welcome.

According to the Senators, the time has come for Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; National Security Adviser, NSA, Major- General Mohammed Babagana Monguno; Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Marshal Ibok- Ete Ibas to exit.

Speaking further, the President of the Senate said, ” it is my pleasure to declare open this important forum and to commend the Ad-Hoc Committee on “Nigerian Security Challenges: Urgent Need to Restructure, Review and Reorganize the Current Security Architecture” for the seriousness it accorded to the assignment given by the Senate. This goes further to show the relevance the legislature attaches to the issues connected with national security.”

“The constitution guarantees protection of the life and property of every Nigerian and the Government’s commitment to uphold same. It is well known that Security Sector Governance (SSG) aims at elaborating rules that set standards for state and human security by applying the principle of good governance to the security sector.

“This makes security provision, oversight and management more effective and more accountable, within the framework of democratic civilian control. It means that institutions fulfil their respective roles and responsibilities to a high professional standard based on Good Security Sector Governance standard and best practices.

“Certain fundamental principles must be adhered to in order to ensure that the provision of security is under pined by democratic values. The legislature also further seeks a Security Sector Reform (SSR) that will transform the Security Sector and assign roles and responsibilities in a manner that is consistent with democratic norms and the principles of good governance. These principles include respect for the rule of law, transparency, accountability, and public trust.

“The nation must initiate the process to formulate or re-orient the policies, structures and capacities of institutions and groups engaged in the Security Sector in order to make them more effective, efficient, accountable, and responsive to democratic control and to the security and justice needs of the people.

“We must recognize the interrelations between the qualities of Security Sector Governance (SSG) within the context of sustainable development as no nation can develop in the face of gross insecurity.

“All hands must be on deck to contribute towards ensuring Good Security Sector Governance (SSG) that will promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

“I, therefore, call on the Members of the Ad-Hoc Committee to be rigorous in their assignment in order to deepen the understanding of the nature of the security crisis, have a realistic assessment of the problem and proffer workable solution.”

Recall that the Senate had last week set up a 17- Member Ad- hoc Committee with the Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North as the Chairman, saddled with the responsibility of engaging the Security Agencies and report back to the Senate in two weeks time.

Members of the committee include Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Sabi Abdullahi, Ali Ndume, Aliyu Wammakko, Haliru Jika, Kashim Shettima, Bala Ibn Na’Allah and George Sekibo.

Others are Ibrahim Gobir, Suleiman Kwari, Geisham Bassey, Stella Odua, Ibikunle Amosun, Abba Moro, Yusuf Abubakar and Kabiru Gaya.

The Committee which will also engage the National Security Adviser, Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno on the implementation modalities of the December 2019 national security strategies, will also engage the National Security Institution to discuss their operational structures, funding equipment and staff disposition with a view to reviewing the national security architecture to make it more responsive in tackling the myriad security challenges facing the nations and the people.

The Committee will also produce a draft implementation modality/blueprint on the ways and means of tackling the current security challenges tor the consideration to the Senate.

VANGUARD

