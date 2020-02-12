Vanguard Logo

Senate to consider 2014 confab report in constitution review

Constitution Review: We will consider 2014 confab report, senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Senate said on Wednesday that as it begins another process of review of the 1999 Constitution, the recommendations in the report of 2014 National Conference would be seriously considered.

The Senate has also said that in the course of its assignment, the 56- member Constitution committee will also consider the recommendations of Kaduna State  Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led Committee on restructuring.

Speaking Wednesday shortly after the inauguration of his Constitution Review Committee, Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central said that the Committee would also liaise with members of the House of Representatives, the State Houses of Assembly as well as collaborate and build consensus with all stakeholders to ensure synergy.

Omo- Agege said, “this committee will consider the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference and the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led Committee on restructuring. We would also liaise with our counterparts in the House of Representatives, the State Houses of Assembly and collaborate and build consensus with all stakeholders to ensure synergy. Development Partners will also play pivotal roles through counsel, workshops, conferences and interactions. The partnership roles of the Executive and Judiciary and their invaluable contributions cannot be overlooked as it will enhance efficient and successful outcomes.

