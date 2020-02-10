Senate President mourns Senator Ignatius Longjan

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says he will be greatly missed by the Senate

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said Monday that the Senate will miss the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Ignatius Datong Longjan, All Progressives Congress, APC, Plateau South who died on Sunday at a Turkish hospital in Abuja.

The death of Senator Longjan who was also the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism came two months after the death of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo South who died December 18, 2019.

Senator Longjan was elected in 2019 on the platform of the ruling APC.

Longjan who was also a member of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, replaced Senator Jeremiah Useni who did not return to the Senate because of his gubernatorial ambition in Plateau State.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, President of the Senate commiserated with the family of Senator Ignatius Longjan.

Lawan also condoled with the government and people of Plateau State over the sad loss of the Senator.

The statement read, “The President of the Senate acknowledged the contributions of Senator Longjan both at the state and national levels as former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies(NIPSS), Kuru; former Chief of Staff at the Government House in Jos and Plateau State Deputy Governor between 2011 and 2019.

“Lawan said the Senate will miss Longjan who was Vice Chairman of the committee on Culture and Tourism as well as the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“The Senate President prayed to God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

