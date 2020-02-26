Senate Customs subcommittee members escape mob attack

Kindly Share This Story:

Fadahunsi denies bribery allegation, protocol breach

LEADERSHIP of both the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agent, ANLCA, Onne Customs Command, penultimate week, averted a major crisis in the command following attempt to mob members of the Senate Committee on Customs, who visited Onne, and sought to have freight forwarders, Customs agents and Customs officials to position containers for 100 percent physical examination.

Usually dependable sources informed Vanguard Maritime Report that the demand by the committee members led by its chairman, Senator Francis Ade Fadanhunsi, came as a surprise and was viewed by the port trading stakeholders as subtle blackmail, which sparked instantaneous riotous mood.

The quick intervention of the leadership of the Customs and clearing agents, however, was said to have helped in dousing the situation, while Fadahunsi, a retired Customs Assistant Comptroller-General representing Osun East Senatorial District in the Senate and his committee members were spirited away to safety by Customs officials.

When contacted, the Onne Customs Public Relations Officer, Ifeoma Onuigbo Ojekwu, confirmed the visit of the Senate committee members but declined to provide details.

She also declined to comment on the purported attempt to attack the senators, saying “To the best of my knowledge, the Senate committee visited my boss, but I was not privy to any other business they may have been involved with.”

