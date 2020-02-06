Breaking News
Senate constitutes 56-member Constitution Review Committee 

***As YPP Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah  Kicks

***Committee composition is  not based on party membership, but on States and Zonal basis, Lawan Replies

President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE Senate Thursday constituted a 56 – member Constitution review committee to handle all bills seeking for one alteration or the other in the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The 56 – member committee as announced by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, consists of eight principal officers who all to serve as steering committee within the larger committee, a senator from each of the 36 States of the Federation and two senators from each of the six Geo-political zones.

Names of the 56 member committee to be chaired by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress, Delta Central, are the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Senate Leader, Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice, Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Minority Whip, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda and Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau’.

Membership of the Committee per State, are Senators Theodore Orji ( PDP Abia Central), Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed ( APC Adamawa Central), Stella Oduah ( PDP Anambra North), Albert Bassey Akpan ( PDP Akwa Ibom North-East) and Dauda Jika ( APC Bauchi Central).

