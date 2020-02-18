Vanguard Logo

Senate confirms Nuhu as NCAA DG

On 6:29 pm
Senate
Nigeria Senate

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Nuhu’s confirmation was sequel to the consideration of the report on the screening of the nominee by the Senator Smart Adeyemi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi West led Senate Committee  on Aviation.

In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi said that the “nominee has requisite experience and possesses relevant academic and professional qualifications.

“Arising from his wealth of experience in the aviation sector, the committee considers Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, suitable for appointment as Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.”

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan had on  January 28, 2020, read a request on the floor of the Senate  from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as Director-General for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (Establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for a confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu is a reputable airline Pilot and Aviation Safety Expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the Aviation Industry.”

