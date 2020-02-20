Senate calls for reinstatement of sacked GM of Niger Delta Power Company

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution at plenary, mandating the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, (NDPHC) to reinstate Maryam Mohammed, following her disengagement from service on June 10, 2016.

It also directed the NDPHC upon her reinstatement, to pay all her entitlements given the fact that her disengagement did not follow due process in line with civil service rules and procedures.

The resolution of senate followed a report of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions in respect of a petition from Maryam Mohammed against NDPHC for alleged wrongful termination of her appointment.

Presenting the report at plenary, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ayo Akinyelure, (PDP-Ondo) said the committee received written submissions and listened to oral testimonies from the petitioner, Maryam Mohammed and the respondent, NDPHC represented by the Managing Director, Mr Chiedu Ugbo.

READ ALSO: Bill for establishment of Police Academy passes 2nd reading in Senate

Akinyelure noted that from the submission, Mohammed was truly a staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and was offered exclusive secondment to NDPHC to head Audit department as General Manager from July 1, 2011.

She said that Mohammed remained a civil servant and not a political appointee.

According to him, her disengagement with the Executive Management team and Executive Directors of NDPHC who were political appointees was out of order, noting that due process was not followed.

He said that the officer was not accused of any offence, or queried or suspended prior to her disengagement which was announced by NTA.

According to him, the committee noted that the submission of managing director of NDPHC that non-communication of the resolution of 8th Senate to management of NDPHC was the reason for her non-restatement till now.

Following the findings of the committee from the parties, the senate also resolved to immediately communicate its resolution to the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha to direct NDPHC to comply and implement resolutions of the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Senate also considered five bills at plenary for first reading.

The bills are: 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alteration Bill 2020, sponsored by Sen. Ovie Omo -Agege (APC Delta), Federal Polytechnic Maiduguri Establishment Bill,2020 by Sen.Shettim Kashim (APC Bornu) among others.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: