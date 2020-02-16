Sen Abbo seeks the establishment of a Model technical FCE in Michika

Kindly Share This Story:

First reading passed; a bill seeking to establish a model and modern Federal Technical College of Education (FCE) in Michika Local Government of Adamawa State.

The District Representative, Senator Ishaku Abbo who proposed the bill said Michika is the second-largest LGA and one of many areas in North-East Nigeria that Boko Haram occupied in 2014.

According to Abbo, it is the first step towards setting up a model high educational institution in Michika that will help combat the insurgency scourge.

The Senator through his official Facebook page said, “It is, therefore, the duty of government at all levels to rehabilitate and reconstruct these hardworking Nigerian community with the view of stimulating economic growth for sustainable development – One of which is the education sector.”

He noted that, “After its establishment, FCE ( Technical) Michika will be the destination of choice not only ADAMAWA North but the entire state and indeed Borno South and North-East Nigeria.”

