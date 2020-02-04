Kindly Share This Story:

…Amotekun will bring peace and public order in the Southwest

Dayo Johnson Akure

CATHOLIC Bishops of Ibadan has lamented that the security architecture in the country is on auto-pilot, drifting and needed decisive action to restore professionalism and effectiveness.

Rising from a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo state, the bishop of Ibadan ecclesiastical province said those in authority must wake up and do more than pay mere lip service to the issue of security in the country.

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, comprise Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Osogbo Dioceses.

A communiqué issued and signed by the President, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin and Secretary Most Rev. John Oyejola said “Nigeria is in security dire-straits.

“Only a few Nigerians in any part of the country can sleep with two eyes closed.

“We lament that Nigerians are being slaughtered daily by terrorists, criminals and so-called herdsmen on the roads, in their farms and even in their homes.

“With the security architecture in Nigeria seemingly on auto-pilot, the country is clearly drifting and needs decisive action to restore professionalism and effectiveness.

On Amotekun, the Bishop said commended the action of the Governors of the Southwestern Region who acted across party and religious lines to set up the security outfit.

” We urge the Federal Government to support and regulate Amotekun and other such organs in Nigeria as necessary complements to the efforts of the police and other security agencies.

“The Amotekun outfit is a metaphor for the utmost need for leaders to cater for the welfare of all those who are placed under their care, irrespective of tribe or religion.

“If well-regulated and groomed, it will surely bring the much-needed improvement to peace and public order in the Southwest of Nigeria.

They condemned the killing of Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) Rev. Lawan Andimi and the killing of a major seminarian, Michael Nnadi.

” We urge the relevant authorities to wake up to their responsibilities and bring the perpetrators of this and other such dastardly acts to justice.

The Bishop also enjoined “the government at all levels, relevant authorities and all stakeholders to invest more resources in the education sector where the youths are formed and empowered for the future.

“Without redressing the damage already done in this sector, much of the effort being made today to sanitise society will be a waste. the communiqué added.

