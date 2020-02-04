Sanwo-Olu commissions eight locally-made ferries

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday officially inaugurated eight new locally-made boats to enhance water transportation across the state.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the eight ferries were to complement the existing six being operated by the Lagos Ferry Service (LAGFERRY).

The governor said: “Today, history is being made as to the efforts of our administration towards delivering on our promise to provide effective and integrated intermodal transportation system is being fulfilled.

“We are gathered here to witness the launch of a major programme that is a key component of the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

“Let me emphasise that these boats were constructed here by our local builders and they come with state-of-the-art technology you can find anywhere else in the world.

“We are proud of this feat and I am using this medium to once again assure our local builders of patronage and urge them to continue to maintain the international best standard.

“With a capacity of each of the new boats to ferry 40 to 60 passengers at a go, the ferry boats we are launching today will commute passengers from Ikorodu, Ebute Ero, CMS, Badore and Ikoyi, amongst other routes.”

The governor said water transportation was one of the intermodal transportation tripods his administration was committed to developing.

This, he reiterated, was a strategy to reduce road congestion as the road accounted for over 90 percent of commuting in the state. (NAN)

Vanguard

