Samuel Eto arrives Nigeria for Trophy 5-A-Side

Football fans in Nigeria are in for a big thrill as Samuel Eto’o Fils, one of Africa’s greatest football legends has arrived in Lagos for the launch of the 2020 edition of Castle Africa 5s, the continental leg of the Trophy 5-A-Side developmental football tournament.

Eto arrived in Lagos yesterday and was received by the Trophy Lager team in company of International Breweries management and members of the sports media.

Castle Africa 5s is the continent’s biggest amateur 5-A-side football competition involving grassroots teams from several African countries in which the world’s largest brewer, ABInBev operates. The competition, which started in 2016 in South Africa with only 6 countries has grown bigger in scope.

and had Nigeria participate for the first time in the 2019 tournament which held in Tanzania. Performing at their best, the Nigerian 5-A-Side team, after emerging winners of the local 5-A-Side tournament, organized by Trophy Lager went ahead to clinch the continental trophy.

This superlative performance earned Nigeria a pride of place, hence the decision to launch the 2020 edition of the continental competition on Nigerian soil. Football loving countries like Ghana, Uganda, Lesotho, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are expected to grace the launch event, and later in the year, compete together with Nigeria for the 2020 Castle Africa 5s trophy.

Vanguard News

