Samsung unveils Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20, a new series of its flagship devices with improved functionalities.

The Galaxy S20 series according to Samsung introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality.

Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 comes with functionalities that ameliorate the enjoyment of personalized music for every moment of the day, watching videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go.

“As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us,” said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

“As all three Galaxy S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives.

“With an incredible, AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love.”

