Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Rivers State Task Force Against Illegal Street Trading/Illegal Motor Parks/Illegal Mechanics has denied killing a bureau de change agent during its Tuesday’s alleged raid on GRA Junction/Rumuola axis of Port Harcourt.

The victim was confirmed dead following alleged harassment and beating by men of the agency, who had raided the GRA Junction and Hotel Presidential neighbourhood of Port Harcourt, a beehive of teeming black market operators of currency exchange.

ALSO READ:

Bright Amaehwule, Chairman of the agency, in a statement on Wednesday, said: “Rivers State Government did not initiate the task force to kill any of her citizens, rather it is aimed at restoring sanity and standard way of living among its citizens.

“Therefore, the task force dissociates itself from information being peddled by those who seek to defame the Rivers State Government in such a negative manner.

“The state government has already swung into action to actually know the cause of his death. We urge all to be law-abiding citizens to continue with their normal activities, as everything is under control.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: