Rivers State Government to construct fourth Flyover bridge in Port Harcourt – Wike

By Simeon Nwaka

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday inspected the location for the fourth Flyover Bridge under consideration for better traffic flow in the state capital.

Governor Wike carried out the inspection in company of the State Commissioner for Works, Hon Austin Ben-Chioma, Senior Engineers of the State Ministry of Works and Project Engineers of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc .

The Team inspected the designs of the fourth Flyover Bridge, with Governor Wike and the officials discussing the prospects of the project.

In an interview, Governor Wike said that a final decision would be taken in relation to the construction of the bridge.

He said: “We have taken another look to have the fourth Flyover Bridge. That is why we came to examine the location at the GRA Junction.

“We are thinking that the fourth Flyover Bridge should be at the GRA Junction. We went there today to examine the possibility. We have not taken a final decision on it.

“Within a short time, we will take a final decision. But the three other Flyover Bridges are progressing quite well. ”

Governor Wike also inspected the Urban Renewal Programme of his Administration in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas.

The Governor informed that the State Government will evaluate buildings in different communities affected by construction of roads and pay the necessary compensation.

He said: “We had to inspect other works being carried out by Julius Berger.

“We have a challenge of compensation. This is because where the roads are passing through , there are several structures in place.

“There is nothing we can do, but to take the necessary action. We have to send the relevant Ministry to evaluate the buildings for compensation.

“This for the construction to continue, We are happy with what we are doing for the people of Rivers State.”

