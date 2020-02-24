Rivers community shuts down firm over alleged neglect

Kindly Share This Story:

…Regrets company’s failure to support internal security

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The people of Rumuji Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have shut down Greenville Liquefied Natural Gas operating in their area following alleged neglect by the firm.

The chiefs, elders, men and youths of the community, who stormed the premises of Greenville in heavy protest around 7am Monday stopping every activity in the company, stated that they would shut down the company for 14 days unless their needs are addressed.

The Community Development Committee Chairman of Rumuji, Godswill Osimini, said they need a clearly written Memorandum of Understanding, MoU and the Environmental Impact Assessment report of the firms operation.

Osimini said: “We are here to tell Greenville that enough is enough. They took this land over 1550 plots on lease in 2015 and MoU is not written and no EIA report. If they employ our people they are not paying them well.

“We have invited them for a meeting they refused. What we need now is to see the Managing Director of the company and discuss with him. We want them to show us the EIA report yet they are shying away from it.

READ ALSO: Eight killed as cultists clash in Rivers community

“We want fresh negotiation with the company. There is peace today because of the OSPAC we have. We are spending a lot of money and they are here because there is peace in this community. When we request for support they will say they are paying tax to the government. They have refused to support us. We will be here for 14 days until they hear us.”

Also, Justina Okporo, a woman leader in the community, said the community is affected by the gas flared by the company, calling for better treatment of the community by Greenville.

She said: “There is much environmental impact as are a result of their operation here. The fire from their gas flaring is causing us heat.

“We are against them now until they review the MoU they entered with the community. Where in this world that MoU will last for 30 years without review?

Meanwhile, at press time, the management of the firm could not be reached for reaction.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: