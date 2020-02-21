Rivaldo: I neither understand nor agree with Braithwaite’s signing

Kindly Share This Story:

Rivaldo has criticised Barcelona’s decision to sign Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite outside the transfer window.

The former Blaugrana player explained that he would rather promote a forward from the academy instead of proceeding with an emergency signing.”Honestly, I neither understand nor agree with [Braithwaite’s] signing for several reasons,” he told Betfair.

“Firstly, because this signing was made outside the window and, in addition, because Barcelona could have chosen a kid from La Masia instead of [making] this transfer.”I see no reason to make such an effort to incorporate a forward who, with all due respect, I doubt is the player that Barcelona need now.

“I was thinking of a younger player who could improve more.”Rivaldo went on to discuss about recent reports regarding the controversial relationship between marketing consultancy I3 Ventures and Barcelona’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“I just hope that all of that is not true,” he continued.”If Barcelona have really paid to defame players, former players and former presidents on social networks, it would be very sad.”This style of social media news is really annoying for the people affected, and even more so if it’s the club that order it.

“Everyone should be pissed off.”Finally, he expressed his hope that all the controversy won’t affect the performance of key players such as Gerard Pique or Lionel Messi.”[Messi and Pique] are symbols of the club who prove their loyalty and professionalism with each training session and match,” he added.

“Surely the fans know it, so they should not be worried about whether non-football issues can affect them or not.”

