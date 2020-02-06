Reps Direct NAFDAC to clamp down on dubious garri, meat vendors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed NAFDAC and the Federal Ministry of health, to constantly monitor food vendors and processors across the country, to guard against highly toxic food processing practices.

The House gave the directive, after adopting a motion of Urgent National Importance, moved by Rep. Ferdinand Nwanko(APGA-Anambra), on the need to investigate the alleged use of Paracetamol and bleach to process meat and cassava in Osun State.

Mr. Nwanko said the revelation came from Osun State government officials that some food vendors in the state, use Paracetamol to tenderize meat and bleach to process cassava for garri.

The lawmaker observed that the culprits were deliberately putting consumers in harm’s way, by devising such cruel, selfish and unhealthy practices.

Adopting the motion without debate, the House mandated NAFDAC and other relevant bodies to urgently embark on widespread sensitization campaigns against the consumption of food processed in this manner.

It also mandated all relevant agencies, to arrest and prosecute all offenders to serve as a deterrent.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: