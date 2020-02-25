Kindly Share This Story:

By John Egbokhan,

The bestially killing of a Remo Stars footballer, Tiamiyu Kazeem allegedly by some men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has taken a new dimension as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police (FCID) to take over investigations to bring the culprits of the dastardly crime to book.

Kazeem was gruesomely murdered weekend on the Abeokuta-Sagama road by men of SARS, a development that sparked outrage and condemnations from Nigerians, who slammed the Police Force for killing innocent citizens, who they are originally mandated to protect from harm and destruction.

According to one angry Nigerian, Miss-Abdullahi, who wrote on Twitter, ‘’Nigeria Police Force are the worst in the world. What is the difference between the Police Force and the insurgents? Absolutely nothing. The end result is one, simply put “bloodshed”. These are people who are paid to protect us! Gosh! History won’t be kind to you’’.

And reacting to the outrage in the land on the Nigeria Police Force twitter account, the IGP yesterday mandated the DIG Anthony Ogbizi to, ‘’with immediate effect, take over investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Late Mr. Tiamiyu Kazeem in Sagamu, Ogun State on 22nd February 2020.’’

‘The IGP while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased footballer, called for calm and assured that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable in the killing of Kazeem will be brought to book.

Vanguard News

