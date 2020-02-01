Regina Daniels turns publisher, to launch magazine February 12

Kindly Share This Story:

Delectable Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has turned publisher. Information available to us revealed that the wife of billionaire philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko will launch her own celebrity magazine called ‘Regina’ on February 12th, 2020 in Abuja.

According to our source, the maiden edition which is billed to roll out that day features her exclusive interview where she confessed that she once told her dad that she would marry his mate.

Showtime Bonus confirmed that the magazine publication is meant to be celebrating Nigerian super divas, those female folks who have succeeded in their live’s endeavors. And also to inspire the upcoming young ones.

The focus of the magazine will be on entrepreneurs, entertainment, Nollywood reviews, politics, business, among others.

Notable actors, actresses and top notch celebrities are expected at the launch. Regina is also the owner of RET (Regina Entertainment Television)

