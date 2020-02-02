Rectify Your manhood disability

Kindly Share This Story:

My many years of counselling spouses/partners in emotional relationship made me to notice four major things that are responsible for both success and failure of relationships/marriages. Number one is SEX (strong/weak sex life).

Number two is Understanding/misunderstanding (compatibility). Number three is loyalty/trust. Number four is money (finances of the couple). Because of importance of sex in marriage, for a start, I will write about SEX.

Certainly, there are few ladies that can be described as truly frigid, especially those with mutilated private parts in the name of tradition, however, with long, constant foreplay and romantic talks from their male bedmates, the challenges will be resolved.

Again, a nagging and uncooperative lady can dampen her male’s desire for lovemaking but, if the man’s mind is made up to make the relationship work and if he is working towards happy home by constant pep talks, occasional surprise gifts and show of love, he will change her.

Actually, major roles to make sex life of a couple active or otherwise will rest squarely on the shoulder of the man. Take it from me virility is a special gift from Almighty God , and age has got nothing to do with God’s gift.

My father was over 70 years when he married another young lady. The lady was beloved and respected by all of us. She gave our family three men and a woman before The Great man pass on to glory at the ripe age of 124.

The male SEXUAL LIFE CYCLE given here can be said to reflect reality but, there is always exception in all cases. By this I mean you can believe the cycle but, there are some men with special virility gift from God-defying this cycle.

Sexually, THE MALE SEXUAL LIFE CYCLE IS DIVIDED INTO SIX SEGMENTS namely, Cycle one ( that is from age 13 to 31), cycle two (age 31 to 41), Cycle 3 ( age 41 to 50). Cycle 4 (from age 50 to 59) Cycle 5 ( age 59 to 64). Cycle 6 (that is from age 65 onwards).

Physiologically, manhood physical structure of those in cycle one and cycle two will appear longer and rocky (strong), (yet God’s gift will differentiate individual sizes) with ability to blow ladies mind (up raising their hair).

But, feature of men in the category 3, 4, 5 and 6 are bigger, slow and steady with needed experience to take ladies to the peak of mountain of pleasure the way members of cycles one and two may not fully understand.

Yes, nobody can reasonably doubt the vast energy deposited in mates of classes 2 & 3. But remember the popular saying which states that ‘’experience can not be bought either with money or enthusiasm’’.

Again stress and pressure have untimely graduated some that supposed to belong to classes of 1,2 & 3 to category of those in classes of 4,5 & 6, without the needed experience. NEXT WEEK I WILL COME UP WITH NATURAL SOLUTION TO ERECTION DISSATISFACTION & ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION.

