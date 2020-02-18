RCCG Christ The Lord Parish holds 1st Economic Summit

Kindly Share This Story:

LAGOS—The RCCG Christ The Lord Parish Lekki is set to hold its first Economic Summit 2020 tagged “Economies of the New Decade: The Winning Agenda.”

The summit is scheduled to take place on Saturday February 22nd, and is geared to create opportunities for individual development and achievement of personal goals.

The Economic Summit was conceived for public-private dialogue, allowing policy makers provide options for a better understanding of our economic policy and growth strategies.

The strategy is to recognize key leaders who can help provide insight on possible solutions and agenda for the new decade; to explore how people can take advantage of the emerging opportunities in developing markets while minimizing potential risks.

According to Pastor Tunde Netufo of RCCG Lagos Province 22, Lekki Phase 1, “In a developing country faced by many problems, we are trying to detect undiscovered economic trends and better plan for the future. We think this is a dialogue that needs to be held. Our economy plays an enormous part in social and individual growth.”

The Summit will feature top business executives such as Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Chief Executive Officer of Biodun Adedipe and Associates Consulting, a leading economist and thought leader, who will give keynote speeches and more well-versed business leaders like Dr Chidi Okpaluba, an SME Specialist and Mr Mogaji, an Agriculture Specialist. The panel will be moderated by Mrs Uwa Oboh.

