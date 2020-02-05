‘Ray Donovan,’ starring Liev Schreiber, canceled after 7 seasons

Kindly Share This Story:

Showtime’s drama series “Ray Donovan” starring Liev Schreiber will not be getting a final chapter. The Season 7 finale which is now a series finale aired on January 19.

“After seven incredible seasons, ‘Ray Donovan’ has concluded its run on Showtime,” the network said in a statement. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note.

Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

At TCA last month, Showtime’s Co-President of Entertainment Gary Levine admitted that the fixer drama was “nearing the end of its run”. He said at the time that the network was expected to make a decision on the future of the show “in the next few weeks” but hinted that it may get an eighth and final season.

That’s what Showtime did for another long-running series, Shameless, renewed last month for an 11th and final season.

“I think Ray Donovan is nearing the end of its run,” Levine told Deadline on Jan. 13, ahead of the show’s Season 7 finale. “We always talked about seven or eight seasons. Nothing has been decided yet but it’s fair to say it is nearing the end,” Levine said.

In an ominous sign, Schreiber took to social media following the Jan. 19 finale, thanking fans for their love and support and urging them to reach out to Showtime if they want to see an eighth season. “Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it,” he wrote on Jan. 21.

“Ray Donovan” was produced by The Mark Gordon Company, Ann Bidderman Company, Bider Sweet Productions, David Hollander Productions, and Showtime Networks.

During its run, “Ray Donovan” has landed a slew of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, winning an Emmy for guest star Hank Azaria and a Golden Globe for Jon Voight. Schreiber has been nominated five times for a Golden Globe, three times for an Emmy.

Season 7 saw Donovan (Schreiber) come as close as he’d ever done to things collapsing around him. He had been working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he made progress with Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), there were dangers from the past that required the Ray Donovan of old.

Between NYC Mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier), an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth and clients old and new, Ray struggled to find the balance between fixing for clients and fixing himself.

And when Feratti’s corruption brought a piece of Mickey’s past (Jon Voight) back to New York, Ray was forced to seek answers to long-buried questions.

New York Post

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: