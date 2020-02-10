Rattle Snake 3: Airforce aircraft kills key Boko Haram commanders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Airforce prosecuting the war against terrorists, has killed several key Boko Haram Commanders and destroyed their hideout at Alafa Yagayaga on the fringes of Sambisa forest.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director, NAF Public Relations in a statement said, “The sustained onslaught against terrorist locations in the Northeast by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) under the auspices of Operation Rattle Snake 3 has recorded another major success with the neutralization of some key Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders at Alafa Yagayaga on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“This was achieved on 8 February 2020 when fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE obliterated a compound in the settlement where the leaders had assembled for a meeting.

“The air strike was executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the Boko Haram Terrorists leaders had converged at the target compound for a meeting over the weekend.

“Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which confirmed the meeting venue, also observed several Boko Haram Terrorists in and around other buildings in the vicinity of the compound.

“Bombs from the detailed attack aircraft scored accurate hits on the target leading to the obliteration of the compound and surrounding structures as well as the neutralization of their Boko Haram Terrorists occupants.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: