Rape: WACOL seeks disciplinary measure against indicted police officers

By Dennis Agbo

WOMEN Aids Collective, WACOL, has requested that the Nigerian Police immediately commence disciplinary measures against indicted police officers who invaded WACOL office in Enugu and brutalized it’s staff over a reported rape incident.

Four police officers were alleged to have invaded WACOL office in Enugu and brutalized a lawyer with WACOL earlier this year, in a bid to compel the women rights group to withdraw a petition it made to the police against a suspected rapist.

The Nigeria police in its investigation report of the human rights violation against WACOL staff, indicted four police officers whom they found guilty of inflicting body harm and psychological trauma on the WACOL staff.

Briefing newsmen on the development, Wednesday, Founding Director of WACOL, Prof Joy Ezeilo said her organization appreciated the effort of police in setting up panel of investigation on the police brutality but wants the police to go further and discipline the indicted officers with either suspension or immediate prosecution.

Ezeilo also threw up the issue of alleged corruption and inducement by the suspected rapist which it said made the police officers commit the acts of intimidation and brutality against her officers.

“We have no problem with the police authority because we always work with police, but all we want is to end police brutality to humanity.

“We want to know what disciplinary action police wants to take against the indicted officers. We want the indicted officers suspended or any other disciplinary measure because they went on illegal mission,” Ezeilo demanded.

