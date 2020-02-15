Kindly Share This Story:

Players and officials of Rangers International on Friday joined the less-privileged in the celebration of the season of ‘love’ as the world celebrate Saint Valentine’s Day.

The team, after their morning training session went to Holy Child Motherless Babies Home, Ogui, Enugu, where cash and gifts were presented.

Team manager of the side, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku who led the delegation on the visit described the visit as one that needed to be carried out as the season deserves stressing, “love is in the air and Rangers as a team decided to visit the less privileged and celebrate with them.

Love is about giving. Love is about shearing. Love is about listening. The much we came with for the operators of this home is to encourage them in the good work they are doing.”

Receiving the presentations, a representative of the home, Reverend Sister Scholastica Mmasichukwu Nworgu, thanked them for the visit and gifts presented stressing, “we greatly appreciate your presence here today (on Friday) which is a day to celebrate love.

We thank you for remembering us as you always do to see the little ones here. We pray God to see your team through all the competitions you participate.”

Rangers will trade tackles with Akwa United in a Matchday 20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, as the second round of the season kicks off this Sunday.

