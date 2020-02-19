Kindly Share This Story:

Villarreal wonderkid Samuel Chukwueze has been urged to join La Liga champions Barcelona amid speculation linking him with a summer move to Liverpool, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

La Liga expert Diego Ramos believes the Nigerian international could be the missing link Barcelona have been looking for to complete their attacking trident.

Ramos who was recently in Nigeria on the invitation of the Nigerian Professional Football League reckons that Chukwueze has more qualities than Barcelona’s teenage sensation Ansu Fati.

“Right now if Chukwueze signs for Barcelona his main competition is Ansu Fati, who is the third player in the three-man attack,” Ramos said.

“Right now he has something over Ansu Fati which is more experience in the league.

“He is probably more powerful because I saw his physical condition, he is a more powerful player than Ansu Fati even though Ansu Fati is a great player as well.

“So maybe he has a good chance to challenge for a starting spot in Barcelona right now”.

While the 20-year-old Chukwueze has hit 65 appearances for Villarreal’s first team since his senior debut, Barcelona’s Fati, who is three years younger, has played 21 matches.

