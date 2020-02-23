Pulling down of Satanic strongholds (3)

Kindly Share This Story:

Rev. Emmanuel Awazie

THE mind is a doorway or gate into the realms of the spirit, permitting either the truth of the word of God or the lies, deception or falsehood of Satan to take hold of the human heart. The key lies with who we permit as the gatekeeper – “Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death or of obedience unto righteousness?” Romans 6:16 and Luke 6:43-45.

When the human mind is entrusted and to God, great victories are secured. “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.” Isaiah 26:3, II Corinthians 10:6; but when God is excluded, Satan usurps authority and twists the mind with deceits.

“If the Good News we preach is hidden … it is … Satan, who … has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News….” II Corinthians 4:3-4. Consequently, the individual is blinded to God’s redemptive plans, the only perspective now possible are the pictures of hate, bitterness, pornography and all manner of obscenities that Satan plants and displays in such a mind, as he entrenches to corrupt it.

These perverted images end up as strongholds as they repeatedly constitute fortifications for demons and traffic pathways for more of them. “When an evil spirit leaves a person, it goes into the desert, searching for rest.

But when it finds none, it says, ‘I will return to the person I came from.’ So it returns…. Then the spirit finds seven other spirits more evil than itself, and they all enter the person and live there. And so that person is worse off than before.” (Luke 11:24-26). However, when the mind is turned to God, the Holy Spirit begins to enlighten the believer on who God is. “I pray that God will open your minds to see his truth. Then you will know the hope that he has chosen us to have. You will know that the blessings God has promised his holy people are rich and glorious.” (Ephesians 1:18).

It takes severe training to think habitually along the lines of the thoughts of Jesus Christ. (Proverbs 13:20, Proverbs 27:17) but that is the process of acquiring and developing His mindset and attitude. Then the believer can be led into seeing glimpses of God’s purpose and be enabled to pursue a victorious and fruitful life.

Pulling down of satanic stronghold requires the following steps: Take responsibility for the perversion and errors you have allowed. Satan loves to exploit a mind that is often in denial. Adam failed to take responsibility for his disobedience, consequently, he plunged the entire human race into slavery. (Genesis 3:12.)

2. Realize your need for a positive change and a paradigm shift. The prodigal son came to himself and was restored to sonship. (Luke 15:17).

3. Face and mediate on God’s Word continually. (Romans 12:2; I Peter 2:1-2)

4. Nurture the mind of Christ. (Philippians 2:5)

5. Live a life of total obedience to God. (II Corinthians 10:6)

As you learn to consistently devote your life to God and deepen your intimacy with the Lord Jesus Christ, you will begin to experience the demolition of the wicked and satanic installations in your life, and by the grace of God and the enablement of the Holy Spirit, live freely and prosperously. God bless you.

