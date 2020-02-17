Vanguard Logo

Protesters demand Oshiomhole’s sack

On 1:51 pm
Adams Oshimhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

A handful of protesters have besieged the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, demanding the sack of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The protesters under the aegis of the APC Young Stakeholders, were at the party Secretariat as early as 11:00 am wielding placards with various inscriptions such as; “Oshiomhole Must Go”, “Oshiomhole go home”, “We are tired of losing” etc.

A spokesman of the protesters identified as Mathias Omikpa, said young stakeholders in the party were tired of the strings of reversals of the party’s electoral fortunes occasioned by the attitude of the party leader.

He said: “It is time for Oshiomhole to go, we are tired of this downward trend. The National Chairman has brought nothing but misfortunes to our party from Zamfara to Rivers now Bayelsa. We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and our National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to intervene.”

Details later…

